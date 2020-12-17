Kathleen Renee Engelstad

Kathi Banks passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Kathi was born Friday, the 13th of January, 1966, as her big brother Kyle tells it. (Shhh we know it was a Thursday) Kathi is the youngest daughter of Leland and Janice Engelstad and lived in Biwabik most of her life.
I could bore you with the facts: graduated from Horace Mann High School; attended Mesabi Range College; had jobs such as a jailer, waitress and pull tabs. Even though we mostly remember her as that Karaoke chick at the Amber Flow that made every night fun with her comedy! However, I can hear her say, get to the good stuff!
Kathi was an unique person who opened her arms, hearts, and home to anyone (human or animal). She made you feel heard, loved, understood and like you belonged somewhere. We all will forever have that one song, that when we hear it, we will hear her singing it because you requested her to sing it all the time! (Mine was The Rose). Her sense of humor and laugh will be a fond memory for anyone who got a chance to talk with her. I'm sure that laugh eased the pain when she used her "Engelstad Luck" to win at Smear.
Kathi is survived by her sons, Jason Banks and Joe (Laura) Banks; their father and Kathi's til’ death do us part, Les Banks; Kathi's butterflies of grandchildren: Meiah, Addison, Olivia and Coltan; her mother, Jan; sister, Debi; brother, Kyle (Sue); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends who were like her family, and those who became adopted sons.
We find comfort knowing she is reunited with her dad, Lee; nephew, Martin; and niece, Anna Carol. But for now, until we meet again, know we love you to the moon and back!
Funeral arrangements are pending.
