Kathleen Mary Caligiuri

Kathleen was born in Duluth, Minn. She was raised in Hibbing, Minn., from the age of three and made many lifelong friends there.
The family moved to Los Angeles where Kathleen graduated from UCLA and began teaching for LA City Schools. She and John O. Caligiuri married in 1952 and moved to Merced in 1963. Kathleen taught at Charles Wright School in Merced where she met her long time lunch bunch friends.
Family gatherings and holidays were always fun times for Kathleen and she enjoyed traveling, hiking, reading and being with friends.
Kay is survived by sons, John, Jim, Jeff (Karen); and daughter, Mary; grandsons, Gabe (Tish) and Dylan; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John O. Caligiuri; and her parents, Earl and Jean McDonald.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are with P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home, Manteca, Calif.
