Kathleen M. Trdan

Kathleen Marie Trdan of Saginaw, Mich., beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 73 years after a long battle with cancer.
The daughter of the late Robert Glowaski and Kathryn (Giovanini) Glowaski, Kathie was born on June 21, 1947, in Chisholm. She was a devoted kindergarten teacher who touched the lives of countless children with her creativity and kindness for over 40 years. Kathie was a model of endless generosity and compassion for people and animals in need. Her greatest joy was surrounding herself in the love and company of her family and friends.
Surviving Kathie are two daughters and one son, Jennifer Trdan and her husband Steve Hall, St. Paul, Minn., Allison Trdan and her husband, Kurt Martin, Ithaca, N.Y., and Paul (Suzi) Trdan, Marquette, Mich.; three grandchildren, Cole, Myles and Emily Trdan; and her brother, Robert Glowaski, Chisholm.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard Trdan.
Friends may call at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (5376 State St., Saginaw, MI 48603) on Friday, July 17, 2020 where family will be present from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Father Richard Bokinskie will officiate a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all times.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.
Flowers may be sent directly to the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.