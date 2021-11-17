Kathleen M. (Ryan) Boone died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Kathy was born on Sept. 12, 1951, in Hibbing, Minn., where she spent her summers at the family cabin in Side Lake. She graduated from St. Scholastica in Duluth with a BS in Elementary Education and began her teaching career at Holy Rosary School. She then moved to Minneapolis and taught at St. Bridget School in Minneapolis, where she met her husband, John. Kathy went on to earn her M.Ed. in Special Education from the University of St. Thomas. She then began a 35-year career in special education at Groves Academy in St. Louis Park where she made a lifelong impact on hundreds of students and families. Kathy eventually retired from Groves in 2014 as the Director of Education. She served on the Board of Directors for Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and was loved and admired for her devotion to education and her ability to balance her incredible career while providing a loving home for her husband and children.
Kathy was a passionate volunteer and attendee for any sport or activity in which her children participated; she lived an incredible life filled with love and laughter.
Kathy is survived by son, Joe Boone (Becky); daughter, Ellie Langlas (Jack); and six grandchildren: Cora and Johnny Boone and Aidan, Maeve, Declan and Fiona Langlas; six siblings: Jack Ryan (Jan), Pat Ryan (Ann), Claudia Ryan-Mosley (Cal), Joe Ryan (Tracy Constable), Mary Ryan Fenske (Dave) and Jean Ryan. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, good friends, and former students.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John; daughter, Emily; parents, John and Nancy Ryan; niece, Katie Ryan; and nephews, Anthony Teel and Bryan Schofield.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. Therese Church in Deephaven with a visitation at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.
