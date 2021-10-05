Kathleen Leone Kromer was born on Oct. 20, 1953, in Crosby, Minn., to Donald and Leona (Katzenberger) Bjerkness. She married William Thomas Kromer Jr. on Aug. 20, 1988, during which they shared 33 wonderful years. Together they had their two daughters, Lindsay (Elliott) Osterhoudt and Chelsea (Joshua) Bartels. She loved and supported them and their families throughout her life. She and William built their lives in Hibbing, Minn., for 28 years after relocating from St. Paul, Minn. She dedicated herself to her career at Fairview Range Regional Medical Center from which she retired in 2018. Her pride and joy were her five grandsons that she loved and cherished; Aaron, Liam, Cameron, Owen, and Jonathan. Her favorite moments with them were taking them bowling, McDonald’s pop runs after school, binging on Sammy’s Pizza, park adventures, swimming at the lake and endless slumber parties. She would never turn down the opportunity to spend time with her boys and family. She made it a point to visit her siblings, Gary (Robin) Bjerkness, Roseanne (John) Hess, Randy (Connie) Bjerkness, Julie (Jon) Auge, Scott (Marge) Bjerkness and Shirley (Jon) Heinzen. She always enjoyed painting with her three amigos, late night popcorn, and family reunion camping trips. She was a one-of-a-kind woman always helping and making time for others. She was smart, sassy, and quirky making everyone around her laugh and roll their eyes. Her smile and amazing light that she brought to this world will never be extinguished through our memories of her.
Kathleen will be remembered by her husband, William; daughters, Lindsay (Elliot) and Chelsea (Joshua); siblings; and grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a monetary donation be made to fund memorial benches at her grandchildren’s school playground
“I am creating a life blessed with love”
-Kathleen
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. www.doughertyofhibbing.com
