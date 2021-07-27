Kathleen “Kathy” Susan Chenevert (Hill), 67, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz.
Kathy was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Ironwood, Michigan, to Elmer and Taimi Hill. When Kathy was in 7th grade they moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn. Kathy earned her high school diploma, and graduated in 1972. In 1982, she received her Nurse’s Aide Certification from the Eveleth Tech School. Kathy worked as a Nurse’s Aide for the next 30 years.
Kathy married Don Chenevert June 16, 1973, in Aurora, Minn. Together they had three boys: Don, Pete, and Chris. Kathy loved her family and was always happy to take care of them, even as adults.
Kathy had several hobbies; she loved to bake, make crafts, golf, do puzzles, and spend time with her kids and grandkids. Once Don and Kathy moved to Arizona, they enjoyed hiking, bicycling, catching a weekly movie at a theater, and spending time with their new friends in the retirement community.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Don Chenevert; her sons, Don Chenevert (wife, Jeanette), Peter Chenevert (wife, Jennifer), Chris Chenevert (wife, Yevette); her brothers, Jack Hill (wife, Noi) and Don Hill (wife, Lisa); Kathy is also survived by six grandkids: JJ, Victoria, Athena, Kevin, Amber, and Caitlyn; one niece, Sandy; and two nephews, Pat and Josh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Taimi Hill; and her brother, Gerald Hill.
Services will be held for Kathy at 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main Street, Mesa, Ariz., where she will be laid to rest.
A reception will be held at 5 p.m. at Santa Fe Trails Clubhouse at 9822 E Main Street, Mesa, Arizona.
To attend services virtually please contact Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery 480-832-2850.
