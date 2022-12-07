Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Mae Husmann
May 10, 1941—December 6, 2022
Kathleen “Kathy” Mae Husmann, age 81, formerly of Kelly Lake, Minn., passed away with family at her side on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Kathy was born in Alexandria, Minn., on May 10, 1941. As a young child, she contracted polio and spent a significant amount of her childhood at Gillette’s Children Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. She met her future husband, Richard in the Walker/Hackensack, Minn., area. They were married on March 6, 1965, and moved to Kelly Lake in 1968 where they raised their family. Kathy had an impressive and varied career. She owned and operated her own business, Kathy’s Tax Service, for over 30 years. She was very involved with her church and community including service as the Clerk for the Town of Stuntz, the Confidential Secretary for the Hibbing City Council, and on the board of the Center of Independent Living. She was also involved with the United Way and worked many years as a local election judge. Kathy loved knitting, reading, and playing Words with Friends. She was also known to have the “gift of gab.” She embraced and demonstrated positivity, gratitude, and determination in all aspects of her life.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Richard Husmann; sons, Richard “Paul” (Dawn) Husmann and Calvin “Cal”(Jim Mahn) Husmann; sisters, Aldoris Strand and Marilyn (George) Stephan; grandchildren: Kenny Husmann, Krissy (Adam) Warwas, Erin (Ryan) Husmann, Rani (Ryan) Husmann, Hayes Martinez, Tyler (Tawnya) Gustafson and Jeremy (Samantha) Gustafson; great grandchildren Sami Warwas, Liam Warwas, Alaina Husmann, Maddi Husmann, Eli Husmann, BT Husmann, Emma Seopa, Tommy Carmody, Jerzie Gustafson, McKenzie Gustafson, Conner Gustafson, Hunter Gustafson and Aubree Gustafson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings; Tolleff Anderson, JoAnn Bradford, Adrian Anderson, and Lynn Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec.10, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Tim Yearyean will officiate the service. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church starting 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In Lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church https://gracehibbing.com/ or Gillette Children’s Hospital https://www.gillettechildrens.org/
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
