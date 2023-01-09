Kathleen “Kathy” Joan Schrader, 78, of Byron, Minn., peacefully passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s
Kathy was born on June 13, 1944, to Arthur and Margaret Todd in Fort Wayne, Ind. After Kathy graduated from Bishop Luers High School, she went to study elementary education at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Kathy met her future husband, James “Jim” at the wedding of her sister Mary Margaret Todd, to Jim’s brother, Rodney Schrader. On June 17, 1967, Jim and Kathy were married and during the next 20 years they had 5 children together. They lived in Grand Rapids, Mich., Ham Lake, Minn., Overland Park, Kansas, Virginia, Minn., and finally retiring in Byron.
Kathy was a devout Catholic and very active in the church. She was an elementary school teacher in several Catholic Schools, including Marquette elementary school at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, MN. Kathy retired after 14 years at Marquette where she loved being a teacher and developed many friendships that lasted for the rest of her life.
Over the years she had many different hobbies and talents. She was an amazing seamstress, cook, loved to play the guitar and sing with her students. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Kathy will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by husband James “Jim” Schrader; children, Therese (Brian) Metcalf, Gregory (Abby) Schrader, Jacob Schrader; grandchildren: Ashley, Bennett, Alexa, Henry and Addison; brothe,r Donald (Deb) Todd; sister-in-law, Mary Todd; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Todd; in-laws, Coney and Doris Schrader; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Rodney Schrader; brother, James Todd; sister-in-law, Deanna (William) Dunn; and two children, Nicholas and Kelly Schrader.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 South 2nd Street, Virginia, MN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed—https://youtube.com/@holyspiritcatholicchurchvi6753/streams. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, MN immediately following the Mass. After the burial there will be a luncheon at the church for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
