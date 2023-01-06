Kathleen Guye, age 75, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the University of MN Medical Center East Bank.
Kathleen was born March 5, 1947, to Richard and Katherine (Sabin) Guye in Pittsburg, Pa. Kathleen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. She held different jobs throughout her life including being a licensed beautician and working at the Macaroni Grill in Tennessee, where she resided for 15 years with her sister. Kathleen enjoyed playing cards, bingo, gambling, knitting and crocheting. When she moved back to Hibbing she gained a lot of independence which was very important to her.
Kathleen is survived by her brother, Franklin (Geraldine) Guye; nieces, Jennifer Power and Amanda (Rick Berry) Power; nephews, David (Tracey) Power Jr., Jeff (Shawn) Guye; great nieces, Molly Power and Katie Berry; great nephew, Jacob Berry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Katherine; sister, Mary Ann (David) Power.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at the church. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the hospice organization of the donor’s choice.
