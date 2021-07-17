Kathleen F. Johnson

Kathleen “Kathy” Frances Johnson, 80, of Hammond, Wis., formerly of Hoyt Lakes, passed away while holding the hand of family in the early morning hours of June 6, 2021, at the age of 80.
She had been residing at the Hammond Health Services in Hammond, Wis., but her heart remained on the Iron Range. Kathy was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 26, 1941, to Duane and Helen Smith. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she went onto be a beautician prior to marrying her pen-pal soldier, Walter Johnson. Together they brought up a family through the love of God that continues to grow to this day. Kathy will always be remembered for her spirited attitude, her love of her grandchildren, her desire to give to others, and her humor.
Kathy is survived by her three daughters, Janelle (Jeff) Larson, Nadine Johnson, Dana (Jason) Matteson; brother, Norman Christopherson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Helen Smith; and adoptive father, Chris Christopherson; her sister, Diane Nelson; a brother, LeRoy Christopherson; her husband, Walter “Walt” Johnson; her son, Walter “Skip” Johnson II; grandson, Walter “Wally” Johnson III; numerous other family and friends.
She will be forever in our hearts; Rest in peace mom!
Memorial service for Kathleen will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at First Baptist Church in Aurora with Pastor John Jacquart officiating.
Friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
