Kathleen A. ‘Kathy’ Laine

Kathy A. Laine, 76, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Chisholm, to Leo and Elda (Grigoni) Maki. She was a Martin Hughes High School graduate and a longtime Chisholm resident. Kathy was united in marriage to Art R. Laine on Sept. 3, 1966, in Buhl. Kathy had worked as a receptionist at the Mesaba Clinic for many years in Chisholm and Health Unit Coordinator at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, remaining active in its funeral choir. Kathy actively participated in the Red Hats, was very involved at the Chisholm Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed her sewing projects. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Most memorable is 42 years of Saturday morning family coffee time at the Laine house.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Art; daughters: Kari Vogel, Kellie (Tim) Bungarden, and Amber (Mike) Drazenovich; five grandchildren: Hillary (Tom) Zupan, Tristan Vogel, Carli Vogel, Collin Vogel, Carter Bungarden; great-grandson, Zane Zupan; siblings: Louie (Judy) Maki, Mark (Emily) Maki and Lonie (Terry) Hartikka; numerous nieces, nephews and new beloved puppy, Paisley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and special dog, Barkley.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant. Due to current events masks are required and social distancing is preferred.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel and continue one hour prior to the service in the church on Friday.
A private family interment will be in the spring at Chisholm Cemetery.
