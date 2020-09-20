Kay Furlong, 86, longtime resident of Pengilly, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 2, 1934, to Edwin and Isabelle (Hazelkamp) Anderson in Hibbing, Minn. Kay attended Hibbing Schools, and later graduated from Gustavus Adolphus. She was employed as a medical technologist with Fairview. Kay entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Jerry Furlong on June 4, 1957.
She was a long-time volunteer in Hennepin and Itasca Counties as a guardian ad litem, was active in Action through Churches Together in Grand Rapids and other charitable organizations. Kay enjoyed cross stitching, knitting and quilting. Each grandchild received a handmade gift from “Grandma Kay” when they were born. She also made prayer shawls and blankets for those in need. Kay loved spending time at her Swan Lake home, and enjoyed sharing her home with family and friends.
Kay is survived by her four children: William (Mary) Furlong, Edina, Minn., Michael (Cynthia) Furlong, Cambridge, Minn., Thomas (Anne) Furlong, Chanhassen, Minn., and Daniel (Jane) Furlong, Lakeville, Minn.; sister, Carol Bryant, Arthur City, Texas; sister-in-law, Geraldine Anderson, Deer River, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 11 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; parents; brother, James Anderson; brother-in-law, Philip Bryant; and her dear friend and cousin, Fr. Tom Radiach.
Funeral services for Kay will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be at Dawn Valley Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington, Minn., at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Furlong family would like to sincerely thank everyone at Fairview Range Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for the loving care they provided.
Memorials are preferred to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-9804.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
