Katherine Marie “Belle” Vukelich, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Katherine was born on April 25, 1924, to Mike and Katherine Begich. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Vukelich.
One of the greatest honors in Katherine’s life was being a Rosie the Riveter in World War II. Having had the opportunity to work on B-24 bombers, she was always proud of her contributions to the war effort. She accomplished a lifelong dream by going to nursing school at age 45 to become a LPN.
The greatest joy in her life was her family. She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to family. She loved to cook, bake, and socialize with her large family. Recently, Belle enjoyed all forms of Bingo and loved working jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Linda), and Nicholas (Diane); daughter, Donna (Jeannene); “daughter,” Barbara Politano; three grandchildren, Adam, Brynn, and Natasha; sister, Cecelia “Tillie” Gulan; special friend from the nursing home, Martha Kortes; favorite dog, Dani; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Paul; three brothers, Peter, Carl, and Mike; and two sisters, Mary and Rose.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To send condolences or to visit our online guestbook, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
