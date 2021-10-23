Katherine Louise Lenich, 95, of Ely, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.
Katherine was born Nov. 30, 1925, to Frank and Jennie Telich in Ely, Minn. Her parents had emigrated from Yugoslavia and she was a lifelong Ely resident.
She graduated from Ely High School in 1943 third in her class. After high school she found employment with the U.S. Forest Service where she met Frank Lenich. Katherine and Frank were married in 1947 after which they honeymooned at the Kekekabic Cabin.
Katherine loved her home she and Frank built. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed all outdoor activities including cross country skiing and swimming. She also was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Council. Above all, she enjoyed chatting about Ely and reminiscing with family and friends about the old days. In her later years she wintered in Florida with her sister Jean.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2001.
She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Harley, Virginia, Minn., and Lucy (Greg) Currie, Eagan, Minn.; son, Franklin (Pam) Lenich Hibbing, Minn.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Vasicek of Lady Lake, Fla.
Katherine will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
