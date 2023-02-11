Katherine ‘Kay’ Gilligan
Katherine “Kay” Gilligan, age 97, of Minneapolis, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Born in Pool Location in Hibbing, Minn., on July 9, 1925, to Mike and Anne Pintar. She graduated from Hibbing High School, class of 1943. Kay married Norman Gilligan in 1947. She worked for the Hibbing School District, in the business office, later retiring in 1995. She was a long time member of Blessed Sacrament and St. Leo’s Parishes in the Hibbing area. Following her retirement, Kay made the move to Minneapolis in 2000, where she loved living in the “big city”. After the move, she went to work at Dayton’s, her dream job. She also became a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Community in Richfield.
Kay exemplified her Slavic heritage through her love and support of family, cooking delights, and hospitality, and hard work and determination. You could also count on Kay for uplifting conversation and a positive attitude to take you through the day. Moving with the times, Kay was a fashionista, enjoyed discussing politics and social issues, and eagerly embraced new technology as it came along. She had an independent spirit and likewise encouraged her children in all of their endeavors. She was very close to her Schultz relatives in Hastings and her family in Northern Minnesota. Kay was very close with her niece, Pat, and Pat’s husband, Karl, the couple would take special trips to visit with Kay. She spent many happy days on Lake Vermillion at the family cabin with her daughter, Mary Kay. She cherished her dogs as long as she could live independently. For the past year, Kay resided at The Pines Assisted Living in Richfield.
Kay is survived by her children, Mary Kay, Minneapolis, Betsy (David Cormier), Red Wing, and Rich, California; sister, Betty Calaguire, Nashwauk; many special nieces and nephews, friends from work, and good friend of the family, Darryl Radford.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Mike and Anne (Misskulin) Pintar; siblings, Robert “Bob” (Ilene) Pintar, Florence (John) Rocchio, Veronica “Lolly” (Hank) Magayne; and brother-in-law, Joseph Calaguire.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave S. in Richfield, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with her husband, Norman.
