Katherine ‘Kathy’ Marie Nash
Katherine “Kathy” Marie Nash, 71 of Chisholm, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home on May 9, 2023.
Kathy was born in the Wilpen area outside of Chisholm on March 3, 1952, to Francis and Agnes (Violette) Nash. She grew up in the Wilpen area and attended schools in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1970. Kathy was married to Duane Shepersky in 1973 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, Minn., and they began raising their family in Zim, Minn. Early on, she loved to go on local hunting and fishing trips with her family. Kathy also had a passion for horses as she trained, rode and even broke them in. Always up for fun, she enjoyed playing bingo, board games and cards and dancing with her family and friends. She was a bigtime storyteller and was somewhat of the family videographer as she was always filming events with her camcorder. Kathy also loved to play softball, always #21, she coached her son’s little league baseball and even played herself into her 60’s. She adored her family and was at every sporting event for her children and grandkids. Although she was a “little bit” stubborn and always teasing those close to her, Kathy loved deeper than most and will be forever missed.
Kathy is survived by her children, Karen (Steve) Stepp and Chad (Mark) Longpre Shepersky; the father of her children, Duane Shepersky; grandkids, Shey and Joanna Stepp; siblings: Pat (Laurie) Nash, John (Barb Schutte) Nash, Julie Eskeli, Ed Nash and Vi (Dwight) Gilbride; in-laws, Ginny Nash, Penny Lee, Sandy Nash and Brenda Nash; uncle, Fred Violette; aunt, Sister Karen Violette; special friends; Cheryl, Larry and Missy Haugen; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends and of course her beloved dogs, Josie and Bailey.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; siblings: Fran Nash, Irene Gilbride, Don Nash, Dick Nash and Scott Nash; son-in-law, Chad Green; and nephews, Mike Nash and Devin Eskeli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Father Bill Skarich will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and will continue an hour before mass at church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place later at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
