Katherine Gertrude Larson Carlson

Katherine Gertrude (Larson) Carlson was born on Nov. 11, 1917, to Emil and Jenny (Bystrom) Larson in Virginia, Minn. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2020, at the Virginia Convalescent Center. She was 103 years old.

On Aug. 26, 1936, she was joined in marriage to Herbert “Swede” Carlson. They were married for 63 years when Herbert passed away.

As a teenager, Katherine worked at various resorts on Lake Vermilion cleaning cabins. Katherine worked at many area businesses over the years such as the Shirt Factory, Johnny Shop, and Singer. She was also a longtime employee of the REA. Her final job was as a cashier at the Northwinds Eating Establishment. Katherine loved people and she always had a kind word and a smile on her face.

Katherine enjoyed many things in life. She was an excellent swimmer, and she especially loved swimming at Lake Vermilion. In high school she played field hockey, tennis, volleyball, archery, and ran track. She also learned to play the violin. Katherine was a fantastic student, she even skipped a grade in school! She was well ahead of her time. She was a voracious reader who always had her head in a book. She loved vacationing in Hawaii, and was known for wearing her signature red earrings.

Katherine saw many things in her lifetime. She saw cars become mainstream, she saw women get the right to vote, she saw computers come to people’s homes, and she lived through two pandemics.

Katherine is survived by four children, James Carlson of Virginia, Joyce Tuominen of Sand Lake, Andrea Merten of Lake Leander, and Jayson (Pam) Carlson of Tower; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Loyal… A lengthy figure utilizing strength and skill to win a set of tennis…the humanitarian who finds beauty, even in squalor.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load entries