Katherine Christine Schmitz

Katherine Christine Schmitz

Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine Christine Schmitz, 90, of Aurora, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. A Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday with a recitation of the rosary at 2:45 p.m. at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries