Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine Christine Schmitz, 90, of Aurora, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. A Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday with a recitation of the rosary at 2:45 p.m. at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Katie died on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton, Minnesota with her family by her side.
She was born December 17, 1932, to Frank and Katherine (Sterk) Berdice in Aurora. She was a graduate of Aurora High School and later worked for Bradach’s Café. On April 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Walter Loren Schmitz.
Katie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and its Assumption Group. She was active in the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary, KSKJ Lodge, Good Sams Traveling Club the Hutchinson Camping Club, and also a snowmobile club.
She enjoyed traveling in her motorhome and she was an avid Vikings fan. Katie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will forever be in our hearts.
She is survived by her children: Christine (Jeff) Isakson of Cloquet, Bonnie (Scott) Johnson of Rock Island, Ill, Mike (Patti) Schmitz of Virginia and Sandra (Lanny) Johnson of Plymouth; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; siblings: Anna Rose Forward, Frances White and Donald Berdice; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; a grandson, Nic Johnson; siblings: Edward and Carl; and one in infancy; and her parents.
