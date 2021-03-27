Katherine Ann “Kathy” Moe, 78, of Hibbing, died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation of Apple Valley.
She was born April 29, 1942 in Hibbing, the daughter of Fred and Rauni (Walto) Salmi. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School and the Duluth Business University. Kathy married Myron “Mickey” Moe on June 2, 1962, in Hibbing and was a lifelong resident of Hibbing. She was employed as a secretary for the Hibbbing Co-op Credit Union and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Kathy loved spending time with her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her children, James (Deborah) Moe of Apple Valley, Jeffry (Michelle) Moe of Eagan, Annmarie (Rick) Gibbs of Woodbury, and Dan (Julie) Haak of Lake Ida, Minn.; grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Mikaela, Malina, Nicholas, and Abigail Moe, Julia (Christian) Opheim, and Morgan Gibbs; sister, Carol (John) Koski of Hibbing; sister-in-law, Nancy Isaksson of Herbster, Wis.; extended family and friends.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Hillcrest Terrace and Hillcrest Alice of Hibbing, and Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation of Apple Valley, for their devoted and loving care of our mother over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Mickey.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Hibbing. Pastor Katie Larson will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will follow in the Hibbing Park – Maple Hill Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, and may be accessed on the Bauman Funeral Home’s Facebook page, and there is also a link on the funeral home website, on Kathy’s Tribute Page.
Memorials are preferred and will be donated in Kathy’s honor to the Children's Home Society of Minnesota, 1605 Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN 55108.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing, to share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneral home.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.