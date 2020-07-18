Katherine A. “Nancy” Laliberte

Nancy Laliberte, 87, of Hibbing, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hibbing on July 29, 1932. She was the daughter of James and Cecilia Bresnahan. Nancy married Gene Laliberte in Hibbing on July 14, 1954. She had worked at the Hibbing High School as a secretary, but her true devotion was to her family and her church.
She is survived by her children: Lynn Hill , Kim (Gary) Enderle and Pat (Judy) Laliberte who are all of Hibbing, Dean Laliberte of Side Lake, Minn., Gail Redmond of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Mark (Robeyn) Laliberte of Westminster, Calif., and Renee” (Mark) Hill also of Hibbing; her brother, James “Cork” Bresnahan of Bloomington, Minn.; 14 grandchildren: Brian, Kevin, Shannon, Brianne, Jacqueline, Gabrielle, Eric, Nicole, Sam, Erin, Adam, Sadie, Hannah and Josh; along with eight great grandchildren: Keria, Riley, Kian, Kaiya, Ada, Kymber, Colton and Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents; two grandchildren, Zachary and Jason; and her siblings, Eileen and Pat.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Bock celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until service time.
Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
