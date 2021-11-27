Karyn Lee Williams (nee Robinson), 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz.
She was born Dec. 10, 1956, to John and Lenore Robinson in Virginia, Minn. She attended Virginia High School and Mesabi Community College. She traveled to Portland, Ore., after college where she met her future husband, Michael, to whom she was married for 41 years. Karyn was a legendary cookie baker and tried-and-true fan of the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild. She was a lover of her children’s youth sports teams, margaritas on the deck, supporter of the Vadnais Heights Fire Department and lifelong social butterfly. She never met a stranger who didn’t become her friend.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael; son Dustin (Leeah); daughter Amy Rivera (Jesse); granddaughters Reagan Rivera and Ivy and Melrose Williams; sisters Donna Baribeau, Leslie Checco, Sheila Robinson and Julie Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and infant sister.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55127.
Visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Lunch to follow. Attendees encouraged to wear Minnesota Wild or Minnesota Twins attire.
Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To plant a tree in memory of Karyn Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
