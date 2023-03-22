Karlene Marie (Ruthenbeck) Hubbard born February 16, 1949, passed February 23, 2023, (age 74) at her longtime home in Monee, Ill., after a long battle with vascular dementia. Karlene had a passion for education teaching high school math and being the director of public relations for both Joliet Township School Dist. 204 and Rich Township School Dist. 227. Karlene also served as math and science department chair for Rich East High School. She is remembered as a devout Lutheran and passed as a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Matteson, Ill.
Karlene was raised in her beloved Iron Range in Virginia, Minn. She was educated at Mesabi Community College and completed her bachelor’s and master’s degree at Mankato State University (Minnesota State University), Mankato, Minn. After moving to Joliet, Ill., in the early 1970s she met husband, Jarrett, at Joliet Township HS and later married July 26, 1980. Karlene and Jarrett raised their family in Monee, Ill., and traveled often to the family cabin on Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minn. She spent her retirement enjoying traveling with Jarrett to Aruba, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii. Karlene also became a crafter, enjoying quilting, card making, and knitting a plethora of blankets and prayer shawls for friends, family, and local nursing homes.
Karlene is survived by her husband Jarrett T., son Jarrett K. (Rebecca), daughter Jakara, brothers Karl (Mary) Ruthenbeck and Paul (Jill) Ruthenbeck, sister-in-law Jacqueline (Neal) Green and brother-in-law, Jeffrey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Helen.
She was loved by many nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues.
Funeral will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Rd, Matteson, IL 60443.
