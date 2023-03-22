Karlene Marie (Ruthenbeck) Hubbard

Karlene Marie (Ruthenbeck) Hubbard born February 16, 1949, passed February 23, 2023, (age 74) at her longtime home in Monee, Ill., after a long battle with vascular dementia. Karlene had a passion for education teaching high school math and being the director of public relations for both Joliet Township School Dist. 204 and Rich Township School Dist. 227. Karlene also served as math and science department chair for Rich East High School. She is remembered as a devout Lutheran and passed as a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Matteson, Ill.

