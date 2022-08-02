Karleen Marie (Feran) Luoma

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Karleen’s angel came and took her peacefully in her sleep.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1949, in Duluth to John “Jack” and Flora (Hurd) Feran. She attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1967. While in school, she worked as a salad girl at the Kitchi Gammi Club. From there she worked on the first frozen pizza line at Jeno’s Incorporated and also at Neil Bort Pie Company. She then began her career with U.S. Steel Minntac, retiring after 34 1/2 years as line attendant and temporary foreman.
She was a member of United SteelWorkers Union Local 1938 and a life member of PUFL American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0239. She was married to Wayne E. Luoma in Virginia and they made their home in Britt.
She loved to travel and was a fantastic baker and cook, having learned from her mother and grandmother’s. She also enjoyed gardening and blueberry picking.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Erin (Charles) Wicklund; son, Darren (Breanna) Crossmon; granddaughter, Eisley Wicklund; brother, Joseph (Della) Feran; a very special cousin/sister/best friend, Diane Kitch; numerous Hurd and Feran cousins and other family and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two nieces, Tammy Anderson and Lori Sims; and sister-in-law, Mary Luoma Bacon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrating will be Fr. Charles Flynn, Deacon Dan Schultz and Fr. Eamonn Boland. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia.
