Karleen Marie (Feran) Luoma

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Karleen’s angel came and took her peacefully in her sleep.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1949, in Duluth to John “Jack” and Flora (Hurd) Feran. She attended St. Clement’s Elementary School and graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1967. While in school, she worked as a salad girl at the Kitchi Gammi Club. From there she worked on the first frozen pizza line at Jeno’s Incorporated and also at Neil Bort Pie Company. She then began her career with U.S. Steel Minntac, retiring after 34 1/2 years as line attendant and temporary foreman.

