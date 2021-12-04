Karl Summers Sr.

Karl Summers Sr., 94, of Britt, entered Eternal Life the evening of Oct. 24, 2021.

A celebration of Karl’s life and legacy is planned for the spring of 2022.

A full obituary with service information will be published prior to that date.

