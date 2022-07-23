On Thursday, July 28, 1927, Margaret and Joseph Summers welcomed their fourth child, a son, Karl Delbert Summers Sr. Karl grew up in Virginia and while attending school he met the love of his life, Ersilia “Patti” Pettinelli. Karl enjoyed telling the story of when he saw Patti for the very first time; he often recalled how he told his buddies, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry!” And indeed, he did on March 11, 1946. When first married, Karl and Patti lived and worked at a logging camp at Lake 13; Karl was a logger and Patti cooked wonderful meals for the crew. During that time, they were blessed with their first child, Karl Delbert Jr. In the fall of 1948, Karl began his career with United States Steel and they moved to a home in Hopper. In 1949, they were blessed with their second child, a daughter, Katherine Jeanette. Shortly after, they began building their home in Britt and later welcomed their third child, Gregory Dale. Their home and family were complete. Life was rich and full, but not without hard times. In 1956, their precious son Greg began a battle with leukemia and entered heaven in 1958. As the years passed, Karl and Patti’s faith and trust in God grew, and church fellowship and Bible Studies became an important part of their lives. When grandchildren became a part of their lives, Papa Karl built a darling playhouse and Grandma Patti lovingly made curtains, added toys and decorated it to a child’s delight. Visiting Karl and Patti’s home was always a treat; with time on the extensive playground, petting the horses and enjoying Patti’s wonderful homemade goodies. Their favorite tradition was “Tea at Three”, served with cheese and crackers and lots of love – and always with a treat from the special “hidden” candy box. It was faith and trust in God and the love of family that sustained Karl when Patti entered her heavenly home on June 27, 2001. Heartbroken, Karl began attending a grief support group and met a lovely widow, Anna May Swanstrom. As they shared their mutual loss, a love blossomed and on Aug. 14, 2004, they were married. Karl and Anna May enjoyed 15 years together until Anna May was called to her heavenly home on July 22, 2019. Once again, Karl’s faith and trust in God and the love of family sustained him.
Even as his health waned, his passion for adding on to the playground continued – finding ways to add more fun equipment – even including a small carousel. But life had been long and Karl longed for something better: his heavenly home, which he entered on October 24, 2021.
