Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. At the age of 43, Kari Petrich lost her life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kari rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
Kari was born November 9, 1978, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Steven Smith and Janet Petrich. Kari was raised in Kelly Lake – she was always a “Laker” at heart. Although she moved around quite a bit with her family, she knew that Kelly Lake was always home.
Kari was a kind spirit who took joy in caring for people. She spent a lot of time working as a CNA with Alzheimer’s residents at assisted living facilities. She enjoyed being with her family – especially at family gatherings at her mother’s house in Kelly Lake. Kari was always the loudest and happiest when she was with her family. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved redoing her house pretty-much every six months. She constantly had different colored walls and her furniture was moved regularly. Kari especially loved it when all of her children were at her house all at once for a visit. She loved having her grandchildren over, and watching them play with her dog.
Kari is survived by her mother, Janet Petrich of Kelly Lake, Minn.; children: Krista Sparby of Pengilly, Minn., Mariah Sparby of Hibbing, Minn., Kayden Sparby of Hibbing, and Sophia Cook of Buhl, Minn.; siblings, Kristopher (Stacy) Petrich of Thief River Falls, Minn., James Klein of Kelly Lake, and Jessica Klein of Hibbing; grandchildren, Jacob and Mia Dilley; two special aunts, Lois Jacobsen and Sherry Petrich; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her maternal grandparents: Milan and Norma Petrich.
A private service will be held.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
