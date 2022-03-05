Karen Louise (Hill) Reigstad, 79, passed away peacefully with her twin daughters, Kelly and Kerri, and granddaughter, Erica, by her side Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Karen was born April 1, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Arno and Edna (Pesonen) Hill. Karen was the oldest of five siblings; Patricia (Pat) Baxmann, Jeannette (Jeannie) Johnson, James (Jim) Hill, and Jerry Hill and grew up in Biwabik, Minn., and Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Karen met Randolph (Randy) Reigstad while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. After a 1-year courtship, they married on Nov. 3, 1962, in Norfolk, Va., where Randy was stationed. Prior to the birth of their twins Kelly and Kerri in 1965, Randy was transferred to Scotland where Karen joined him with the twins 3 weeks after their birth. While in Scotland, their son Robbie was born in 1967 and passed away shortly after his birth. Robbie was flown back to the States and was buried in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. After Randy’s Honorable Discharge, they moved back to the States where their son Barry was born in 1969.
During Karen and Randy’s 59 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling both within and outside of the United States, camping and later moved to Miltona, Minn., where they were living at the time of Karen’s passing.
Survivors include Karen’s husband, Randy; daughters, Kelly (David) Luedeke, Kerri (Danny) Cooke; and son, Barry (Julie) Reigstad; six grandchildren: Carly Irish, Coty (Kyle) McKenna, Justin Cooke, Erica Reigstad, Megan Reigstad and RJ Reigstad; and great-grandchild, Isabelle McKenna; sisters, Pat and Jeannie; brother, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Sue and Dannette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death are Karen’s parents; son, Robbie; brothers-in-law, Glen Baxmann and Keith Johnson; and the most recent passing of her brother, Jim on Dec. 6, 2021.
There will be a small private gathering for the immediate family followed by a Celebration of Life in the Spring. The date will later be shared with family and friends.
Cremation Society of Minnesota
