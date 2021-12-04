A Celebration of Life for Karen Lola Anderson, 80, of Rogers, Minn., formerly of Eveleth, will be held for family and friends in the spring. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Karen died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Rogers, Minn., surrounded by family under hospice care.
She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Menahga, Minn., to Elmer and Betty (Wuollet) Palokangas. Karen was a graduate of Menahga High School and later attended Eveleth Vo-Tech. In 1963 she married James H. Anderson and they resided in Eveleth (Sparta) for 40 years.
Karen worked as a teller for the Virginia Co-op Credit Union for 25 plus years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the AEOA RSVP program and enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles and watching the MN Vikings.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Barfknecht of Britt and Kim (Blake) Amundson of Rogers; grandchildren: Kyle, Matthew, Joseph and Lauren; brother, Russell Palokangas, sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Gary) Kober, Karen (Van) Erickson, and Elaine (Ron) Niemi; brother-in-law, Raymond Franzen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Betty; husband, James; and a sister, Mavis in infancy.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
