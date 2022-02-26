Karen Lee Bovee, 81, of Hibbing and formerly of Aurora, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Des Moines River Twp., Minn., the daughter of Earl D. and Edna M. (Schellenberg) Mitchell. Karen was united in marriage to Richard A. Bovee on Aug. 5, 1994, in Hibbing.
Karen worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, cross-stitch, embroidery, and puzzles.
Karen is survived by her husband: Richard; children: Traci (Joe) Maynard of Forbes, Minn., Marshawne Geisdorf of Aurora, Minn., Mark Dorstad of Tower, Minn., Paul (Heather) Bovee of Woodbury, Minn., Dustin Bovee of Duluth, Minn., Aprille (William) Beyer of Duluth, Minn., and Douglas Bovee of Hibbing; sisters: Bernadine Behr, Patricia Yotter, Donna Jay, Marjean Riker, Diane Baack; brother: Roger Mitchell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Joanne, Earlene, brother: Leon; children: Kim, Lori, and Terri; and great-granddaughter: Charlotte.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. Memorial Service Sunday, March 6, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor John Koppel will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Karen Bovee, please visit Tribute Store.
