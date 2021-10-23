Karen Kiviluoma

Kiviluoma, Karen "Karina, Kaisu, Kaarina", of Makinen, Minn., passed away Oct. 20, 2021, one week before her 97th birthday at her daughter’s home in St. Paul, Minn.
Karen was born in Kauhajoki, Finland, to Hilma and Richard Maenpaa. She married Edward in Finland, and he brought her back to Palo, Minn. They had one daughter, Kirsti. Together Ed and Karen were hardworking farmers.
Throughout the years, she made time to be involved with many different organizations. She was known for her talent of eloquent recitation of long Finnish poetry. She was also known for her baking of Finnish cardamom bread, among many other talents.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Kirsti (Harlan) Hegdal; niece, Helen Peterson; four grandchildren: Ellen Hegdal, Harlan Hegdal, Susan Bailey, and Linda (Paul) Heidelberger; nine great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her 10 siblings in Finland; Ed's two sisters and brother; Ed's niece; one granddaughter, Emily; and one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel.
Karen was liked by all who knew her, and she liked everyone. Her favorite saying was "Friends are the flowers in the garden of life". She loved the Lord and always said "God will take care of me".
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family asks that facemasks be worn.
Burial will be in the Rauha Cemetery in White Township, Minn.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
