Karen Kay Brim

Karen K. Brim, age 74 of Hibbing, formerly of Keewatin passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Spirit of Home in Hibbing.
Karen was born April 1, 1948, in Arcadia, Wis.m, to Manfred and Kathleen (Rohn) Larson. She was married to Danny Brim on April 30, 1966. In 1972 Karen and Dan moved from Wisconsin and made their home in Keewatin. Karen and Dan owned several local businesses. She loved a good book, time in her yard tending to her flowers and most of all spending time with family. In the winters Karen and Dan would winter in Florida which she also greatly enjoyed.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly (John) Massingill, Keewatin, Brian Brim, Hibbing; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Adri) Massingill and Brett Massingill, Keewatin, Jenna (Leo) Schweiss, Hibbing, Cody, Bryce, Tabbatha and Brittany Brim; great-grandchildren, Payson and Amelia Schweiss and Baby Massingill arriving in December; siblings, Dennis (Dia) Larson, DePere, Wis., Cathy (Bruce) Davis, Racine, Wis.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Danny.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
