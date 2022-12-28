Karen Jo Marino, 65, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022,, at her home.
She was born Sept. 26, 1957, in Chisholm, to Kenneth and Sharon (Impocoven) Pagel. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and lifelong Chisholm resident. Karen put in long tenor and supervision for Heritage Manor in Chisholm and for St. Michael’s Nursing Home in Virginia. She dedicated her time to rescuing and finding homes for lost pets in her community. From volunteering at the local shelter and helping run lost and found pets page. She took pride in caring for people and her dogs Sammy, Minnie, Ginger, Shiloh, Kaiser and many others that will be greeting her at the rainbow bridge. She loved her family more than anything, and was always willing to help those in need whenever she could. She was a kind, compassionate, strong willed woman who will be dearly missed.
Karen is survived by her sons, Phillip and Tim Medina; grandchildren: Sasina Nyman, Isaac Nyman, Elliot Kmett and Arlo Nyman; great grandchildren: Mavis and Everleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sharon Pagel and Kenneth Pagel; grandson, Josah Papberg.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Marino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.