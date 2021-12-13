Karen Elizabeth Lonson, 78, of Cohasset, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Grand Itasca Hospital due to cardiac arrest.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., in 1943 to Goodwin and Blanche Kolstad in 1965, she graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis with a teaching degree in Mathematics. After teaching for many years, she was an accountant for over 20 years at Northwood Ford in Hibbing. She was an active member of both chapters of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years and 8 months, Lance; three children, Brent (Laurence), Leigh (Heidi), and Linda (Scott); five grandchildren: Alec, Emma, Max, Cooper, and Livia; and her third Golden Retriever, Tres.
As per her request, there will be no services - only a private” Celebration of Life” on the Margarita Villa Deck at her residence on Sugar Lake this summer.
Her last “Words of Wisdom:” “If you wish to remember me, do it with a kind word or deed to someone who needs you. If you do, I will live forever!”
Memorials to AAUW (Hibbing and /or Grand Rapids) or Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Lonson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.