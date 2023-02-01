Karen DeTuncq
Karen (Lahti) DeTuncq left this earth on January 27, 2023, to be with her family gone before.
Karen DeTuncq
She was born on August 28, 1948, in Virginia, Minn., and raised in Biwabik, Minn. After high school, Karen found her calling at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth, Minn., graduating in 1970 with her RN. She raised her three children in Blaine, Minn. She married the love of her life, Tom DeTuncq in 1986.
Karen spent most of her career in the field of occupational health nursing helping other employees with health concerns and OSHA regulations that applied to them. She met Tom while working with employees at The Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. She loved her chosen field and received her board certification (COHN-S) in 1987 along with numerous other accolades over the years both state and nationally. Most notable, Karen was awarded the first ever national Medique Unique Leadership Award. Karen’s work life ended while managing the US Health Services for Canadian Pacific Railway. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and had to retire in 2013. The cancer stayed away for ten years but ended up spreading to her bones in 2021.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lila Lahti; sister-in-law Shirley Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Seth McCulloch (Stephanie); daughter, Erin (John) Carver; stepdaughter, Tammy (Russ) Tourville; stepson, Todd (Tonya) DeTuncq; grandkids, Brandon, and Ava Carver; step grandkids, Cheyenne (Ethan) Bendele, Holly Tourville, Madison Tourville; and step great grandson, Sawyer Bendele. She is also survived by brother, Bob (Ethel) Lahti; and sisters-in-law, Evie DeTuncq along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minn. Visitation will begin one hour prior. There will be no interment at this time.
Thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice in Nisswa for all their kindness and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
