Karen Anita Schmidt, 81, of Embarrass, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at New Journey Residence in Biwabik, Minn.
She was born on July 6, 1939, in Biwabik to Hjalmer and Helia Waisanen, graduated from the Embarrass High School and continued her education at the Duluth Business School. Karen married Adolph Schmidt on June 4, 1960.
Karen was involved in the community of Embarrass; she was a lifetime member of the Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church and was a Sunday School teacher there for numerous years, was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and for a while, wrote articles in the Sisu Paper. She was also an accomplished seamstress and quilter.
Karen is survived by her four children: Steven Schmidt, James and Rana Schmidt, Jo Ann and Jerry Flansburg and Brian and Kris Schmidt; grandchildren, Jennifer Burke, Jesse Schmidt, Eric Flansurg, Emily Slater, Emma Schmidt, Andrew Schmidt, Isaiah Schmidt, Zachery Schmidt, Tyler Tyssedal, Brandon Schmidt, Jeremiah Schmidt, and Parker Schmidt; and plus numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Adolph Schmidt in October of 2019.
There will be a private graveside service at the Embarrass Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
