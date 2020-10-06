Kaino John Walter Maki

Kaino John Walter Maki, 76, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Kaino grew up and graduated from Buhl in 1962. He worked as a logger, at J and J Castings and retired from Hibbing Tac. Kaino married Barbara Hukka on April 3, 1970. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, hunting, fishing and playing cards.

Kaino is survived by his children, John (Bette) Maki, Sheri Gieske (Steve), Cindy (Rob) Maki- Cooper, Rick (Jean) Maki; siblings, Bob (Nancy) Maki, Donna, Marlene; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Kaino John Walter and Violet (Goette) Maki; son, Jeffrey; sister, Mary; and granddaughter, Jessica.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the beginning of the service at 4 pm.

Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

