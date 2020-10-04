Kaethe B. Christy, 85, of Chisholm died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Eveleth.
Kaethe was born on Aug. 7, 1935 in Labiau, East Prussia, to Gustav and Maria (Mattern) Klein. She met her husband Peter E. Christy in Germany and their family came to the United States in 1963. They lived in Texas, Wisconsin and Michigan before finally locating in Minnesota. Kaethe worked as a seamstress for Creative Garments in Chisholm for many years. She was also a homemaker, enjoying her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kaethe is survived by her children, Sue Massi of Eveleth, Rodney Christy of Crosby, Gloria Thompson of Bemidji, and Peter Christy Jr. of Chisholm; one sister, Inga Metts of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Peter; her parents; six sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Jasmine.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Officiant will be Pastor Bradley Felix.
Light refreshments will be served following the service at Sue Massi’s home, 301 North Elba Avenue, Eveleth.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Chisholm.
