Justin Lee Turkula passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
He was born to Sharon and Jon in Hibbing, Minn. They moved to Toivola. Justin lived out his youth and graduated from Toivola/Meadowlands High School.
Justin loved snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, ice fishing, baseball and spending time with his children, family and friends.
He and his children enjoyed spending time at the Collyard family cabin. His children were his life.
Justin will be remembered for his kindness and great sense of humor. He always had a grin on his face. You never knew what mischief he was going to get into next. He had a huge heart, thinking always of others.
Justin was a member of Iron Workers Local 512. He traveled with his job with no fear of heights. He loved his job.
He spent many days at this grandma and grandpa’s farm in Little Swan, and at the deer camp in Little Swan with the crew.
Justin is survived by his loving children, Johnathon, Emmit and Cammi; wife, Beth; mother, Sharon; and stepfather, Pat Brownell; father, Jon (stepmother, Cindy) Turkula; brother, Josh (Tina); uncles: Carey Young, Louis (Helen) Young, Greg Turkula, Joe Turkula; aunts, Marlene (Stan) Kutesky and Marylynn (Steve) Eide; nieces, Tayloran, Samantha; nephews, Jade and Jesse; special friends, Kevin Rivers, Jason Mortenson and Eric Anderson; many cousins; great aunts and uncles.
He is joined in Heaven by his infant son, Austin; his grandparents, Wayne and Lillian Turkula and Louis and Beverly Young; aunts, Sharon and Shirley.
We lost a shining star when we lost Justin,
Just look to the sky when thinking of him
He will be there looking after us
He will forever be in our thoughts and hearts.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Brownell’s at 11932 Townline Rd. All of Justin’s loved ones and friends are welcome.
