Justin James Moe

Justin James Moe, delight of our lives, was called home Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born Nov. 24, 1993, he is survived by his parents, Paul and Dorene, his sister Savanna (Max) Anderson, his brother Henry, nephew Emerik and niece Kairi.

Gone too soon, he will live in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and will continue from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Sept. 12, all at the First Apostolic Lutheran Church in Virginia with Speaker Peter Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery immediately following the service.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

