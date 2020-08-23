Justin Fernlund, 34, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.
Justin was born Aug. 28, 1985, to Ed and Terri (Matschiner) in Ely, Minn. He grew up in Babbitt, Minn., attending school there. He played hockey, baseball, football and of course, video games growing up. His dream as a youth was to play professional hockey. As an adult, Justin enjoyed fishing and recently, flying drones. Working on anything mechanical from engines to computers was something he enjoyed.
Justin is survived by his children, Olivia and Zachary of Eveleth, and Chloe and Elias of Embarrass; parents, Ed (Robin) and Terri (James) of Ely; sister, Amy (Mike) Peffley; and nephews, Michael III and Gabriel of Sebring, Fla.; many many aunts, uncles and cousins; also special friends, Barry, Sandy and Mike.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Carol Fernlund and Clemens and Marion Matschiner; cousin, Zachary Matschiner; and good friend, JJ Bieljeski.
A Service and Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Olcott Park in Virginia. Please be mindful of the COVID restrictions.
Cremation provided by Bauman Family Funeral Homes.
