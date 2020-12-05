June Weisbrick (Johnson), 85, of Hibbing, formerly of Minnetonka, Minn., died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 2, 2020.
Born May 15, 1935 in South Minneapolis to Ted and Pearl Johnson, she was the oldest of five children, her identical twin, Joan, sister, Beverly, brother, John, and youngest sister, Carolyn. She graduated in 1953 from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. In 1959 she married Frank Weisbrick. Frank was in the Air Force so they traveled the world, having their first daughter, Susan, in England, and their second, Cheryl, in Alabama.
June loved her friends deeply and led her family fiercely. She liked to stay busy and be surrounded by the family. Her favorite things to do were fishing at the lake, being outside, and playing cards. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were dear to her heart. She enjoyed having them stay at her house and to bake with them. Her faith, family, and friends were everything to her. She will be greatly missed.
June was survived by her loving daughters, Susan Weisbrick and Cheryl (Tony) Boggio of Hibbing; her brother, John (Bev) Johnson of Cook, Minn.; and sister, Carolyn Johnson of Bend, Ore.; grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Padora, Melissa Weisbrick, Jonathon Boggio, and Joseph Boggio; and great grandchildren, Heaven, Eden, Laila, and Alivia.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Pearl Johnson; and sisters, Joan Webert and Beverly Cross.
Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
