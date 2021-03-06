June M. Hancock, 98, formerly of Forbes, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her daughter’s home in West Jordan, Utah.
She was born July 26, 1922, in Eveleth, Minn., to Alfred and Jennie (Buranen) Nelson. June worked a short time at the Forbes Post Office. She married John Hancock and began working for McDavitt Township in 1971. She retired as Township Clerk in 1996 with 25 years of service.
June was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and took great pride in raising eight children; especially her “five gems.”
She was an active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in leadership activities. June was a member of Zim Plus 55, Eveleth TOPS for many years, a community volunteer and avid card player who especially enjoyed playing 500.
Survivors include her children: John (Susan) Hancock of Virginia, James (Debra) Hancock of rural Gilbert, Jerry (Suzanne) Hancock of Midway, Jay (Heather) Hancock of St. Charles, Jeffrey (Cyndi) Hancock of Hibbing and Janet (James) Churchtown of West Jordan, Utah; 31 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Judy Koski and Jean Chioca; three brothers; one sister; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
Public visitation and reviewal will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID mandates including masks will be followed.
A private family graveside service for June will be held in the Forbes Cemetery.
