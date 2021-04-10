June Kress Hodil

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., June worked as a medical secretary at Western State Psychiatric Institute, and married LaVerne Hodil in 1949. They also lived in Star Lake N.Y., and Virginia, Minn. She worked as the office manager at Culbert Realty for 16 years, and at U.S. Steel in Law and Personnel until her 1988 retirement.
June held many offices in the Mrs. Jaycees including as State Parliamentarian, and the American Heart Association. She was very active in Sweet Adelines as president, chorus director, and singer in choruses and quartets. She continued to sing in a barbershop quartet following their 1989 move to Englewood, Fla.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Christine; Carol (Fred); Karl (Peggy Rae), grandson Eric, great-grandson Sage.
June was preceded in death by husband, LaVerne.
