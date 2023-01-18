June Fink
June Fink, age 72, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
June Fink, age 72, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
June was born June 13, 1950, in Duluth, Minn., to Bob Ware and Donna Rajavuori. June spent many of her younger years in Cass Lake and Duluth. She graduated from Central High School in Duluth in 1968. She married Henry Lindahl June 15, 1968. They had three children Walter, Rachel and Jacob. June worked the majority of her life as a CNA and caregiver. She loved cooking and was well known for her parties and celebrations. She was an avid sewer, there wasn’t a family member or friend that didn’t have a handmade memento from June. June later met and married Edward Fink June 21, 1997, and recently celebrated 25 years together, they resided in Hibbing. They could often be found at cruise night or local car shows. June loved community gatherings and was hopelessly in love with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she never missed a birthday and loved watching them dance and play sports she never missed milestone moments in her grandchildren’s life. She was proud of each and every one of them. June was the bling in the room, if it sparkled or shined she bought it wore it or sprinkled it. She loved people and being social. She enjoyed travel and loved music; she enjoyed dancing, the jitter bug was her favorite, but she was always up for a little two stepping to a country song. She was a movie buff and cherished her collection of DVDs June always had a strong relationship with God and her faith was very important to her.
June is survived by her mother, Donna Donnell; husband, Edward Fink; three children, Walter (Amy) Lindahl of Bemidji, Minn., Rachel (Andrew) Lindahl of Fargo, N.D., Jacob (Chrissy) Lindahl of Bemidji, Minn., three stepsons, Jeremy (Nikki) Fink, Derek (Kari) Fink, Andrew (Celeste) Fink, all of Hibbing, Minn.; siblings, Diane, Cindy, Kim, Richard, Cheryl, Robin, Glenn, 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, special brother in law, Frank, numerous nieces and nephews; soul sister, Connie; beloved dog, Pearl.
June was preceded in death by her father, Bob Ware; stepmother, Pat Ware; sister, Bridget; brother, George; sister, Chevra.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Abundant Life Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of the service at 10:30 am. Interment will be held at the Toivola Cemetery at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
