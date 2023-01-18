June Fink

June Fink, age 72, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.

Service information

Jan 20
Visitation
Friday, January 20, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Friday, January 20, 2023
10:30AM
