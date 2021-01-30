June Elaine Cameron (Newberg), 94, Hibbing, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Alternative Senior Living Center in Hibbing.
June was born in Lincoln, Neb., on March 27, 1926. She was the oldest child and the only daughter of Richard and Mary (Cobb) Newberg.
As a young child her family moved back to Minnesota to the Forbes/Mountain Iron area. June graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1944 and worked in the Virginia area until meeting the love of her life Fay Cameron. They were married on July 31, 1954, and immediately started their family of four. They lived in various towns across the Iron Range until settling in Hibbing in 1966. In 1969 June went to work at the First National Bank (US Bank) in Hibbing and worked first as a teller and then a bookkeeper. She retired in 1983.
June was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing and was very dedicated to her faith. After her retirement, June attended daily mass along with Fay, and regularly distributed communion to homebound parishioners. June loved to walk, ride her bike, and knit. Though, her favorite role was as a loyal Daughter, Mother and Grandma. “Grandma June” loved all children, most especially her grandchildren and great children. She loved her family fiercely. She was calm, patient, kind, and always had a smile and hug for everyone!
June is survived by her children: Mary (James) Vaccari of Bonita Springs, Fla., Richard (Paula) Cameron of Forest Lake Minn., and William (Celia) Cameron of Hibbing; her nine grandchildren: Patrick (Amelia) Cameron, Brian (Alison) Cameron, Timothy Cameron, John (Megan) Cameron, Adam (Kara) Vaccari, Reid Vaccari, Andrew Davison, Alexander Davison, Isabel Cameron; and her four great-grandchildren: Robert Cameron, June Cameron, Nori Vaccari and Julian Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fay Cameron; her daughter, Catherine Cameron Daviso; her brothers, Robert and Theodore Newberg; and family friend, Roger Boerbon.
A special thank you to Shannon Lustila of Alternative Senior Living Center for lovingly taking care of our beloved Mom this past year and holding her hand as she joined the angels in heaven.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial service at Forbes Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Cremation and burial arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
