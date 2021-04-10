June E. Bober, 65, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 1, 1955 in Virginia, Minn., to James and Joanne Gotchell. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Bober.

She was a longtime Chisholm resident and had worked in Chisholm as a cook for the Iron Kettle, a clerk at the Sewing Factory and a personal care assistant with Northern Habilitative Services until her retirement.

June was a member of the Chisholm Assembly of God. June enjoyed collecting CDs and DVDs, knitting gifts for friends and loved visiting and being with people.

She is survived by her brother, Joe; an aunt; cousins; and a special friend, Julie Smith and her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.

A Memorial service will be Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Chisholm Assembly of God with Pastor Micah Reed officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place in Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm, MN. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of June Bober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries