June C. Pingatore

June C. Pingatore, 93, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully with her daughter Bonnie and granddaughter Nikki by her side on March 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.

June was born to Leo and Hilma A. (Ranta) Corneau in Racine, Wis., on April 1, 1927. She entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Anthony F. Pingatore on Sept. 21, 1946. They met at a diner in Calumet, Minn., she was a waitress at the time serving Anthony coffee.

June loved life and was the most caring, wonderful person. She worked for many years at Hibbing Electronics. June and Tony spent their retirement years in Yuma, Ariz., where she worked in the Post Office with over 700 residents. Her favorite pastimes were knitting and crocheting. She loved dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Robert Shepard); son, Anthony (Karen) Pingatore; granddaughters, Nikki (Jason Potter) Fena, and Penny (Roger Lind) Fena; and the love of her life, great-grandson, Luke Fena. June is also survived by her sister, Ardyce Jaffe, nephew, David Jaffe, and niece, Rosemary Jaffe, all of Bozeman, Mont.; Ryan, Christa, Avery, Reese and Graham Shepard, Midland, Mich.; and many other nieces and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; grandson, Thomas Fena; parents; stepmother, Celia; and brothers, Terry and Roger Corneau.

The family would like to thank Heritage Manor in Chisholm, and the wonderful people at hospice.

A graveside celebration of June’s life will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to Fairview Range Hospice in Hibbing.

