June C. Pingatore, 93, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born April 1, 1927, to Leo and Hilma (Ranta) Corneau in Racine, Wis.
A graveside service for June will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 14, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of June Pingatore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.