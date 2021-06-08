June C. Pingatore

June C. Pingatore, 93, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born April 1, 1927, to Leo and Hilma (Ranta) Corneau in Racine, Wis.

A graveside service for June will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 14, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will officiate.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of June Pingatore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries