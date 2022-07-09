June B. Hendrickson, of Hibbing, died July 2, 2022, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation in Hibbing.
June was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Duluth, Minn., the only child of Scandinavian immigrants, William and Signe Hendrickson. Her parents strongly believed in education. June always wanted to be a teacher and attributes her strong interest in mathematics to playing cribbage with her dad.
June graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1947 and received a bachelor’s degree from UMD in elementary education and secondary education with a major in mathematics. She later received a master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Minnesota.
June began her teaching career in Hibbing in 1951. She taught sixth grade specializing in math. In 1982 she introduced technology into the elementary schools and was the K-6 Computer Coordinator for the district. She created the HAT (Hibbing Academic and Talented) Program which provides for elementary students exhibiting high academic potential or a talent in the arts. June was HAT Coordinator for 11 years until her retirement in 1995. June then ran for the School Board and served there for 17 years. 44+17=61 years of service to education in Hibbing.
June received a smorgasbord of awards. She was Hibbing’s first Teacher of the Year. She received the HERO Award for lifelong achievements and commitment to academic excellence for students in the Hibbing School District. She was the Soroptimist Woman of the Year Award winner in 1989. She received the UMD Distinguished Alumni Award. June was also recognized as one of the 100 individuals who most influenced Hibbing in the twentieth century. In 2011 she was honored as a Minnesota State School Board member.
June was active in her community. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, many local, state, and national educational and historical organizations, Delta Kappa Gamma, AAUW, and the Hibbing Book Review Club. She loved reading, sudoku puzzles, gardening, and volunteered for Community Concerts, Meals on Wheels, the Hospital Auxiliary, and helped create the Hibbing High School Historical Room.
June is survived by cousins, Shirley (Joel) Wallis of Fort Smith, Ark., Nell Levin of Nashville, Tenn., Erik Levin of California, and six cousins in the Swedish-speaking part of Finland.
A Funeral Service for June will be held Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in First Lutheran Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.
Interment will be at a later time in the family plot at Oneota Cemetery in Duluth.
Memorials may be directed to the June B. Hendrickson Academic Fund of the Hibbing Foundation.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
