June B. Hendrickson

Funeral arrangements for June B. Hendrickson, age 92, longtime resident of Hibbing, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

She died Saturday, July 2 , 2022, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of June Hendrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
